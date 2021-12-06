Zacks: Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $404.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

