Zacks: Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 107.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 59,565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $404.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.35. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.