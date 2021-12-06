Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post $594.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.00 million and the lowest is $588.20 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,197. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

