Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post sales of $21.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the lowest is $17.15 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $22.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.11 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.70 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

