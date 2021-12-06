Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 555,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,150. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

