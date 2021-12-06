Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $179.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.50 million and the highest is $181.56 million. Repligen posted sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $18.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

