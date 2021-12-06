Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SRI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.26. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

