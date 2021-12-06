Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.16). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,495. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 835,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

