Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.16). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,495. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 835,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.