Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $103.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $104.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 427,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

