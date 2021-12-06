Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.58. 2,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

