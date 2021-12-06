Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.45. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $915.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

