Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to Hold

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

SPRB opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

