Zacks Investment Research Lowers Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.