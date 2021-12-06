Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

