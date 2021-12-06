Zacks Investment Research Lowers KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) to Sell

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KULR. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KULR stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

