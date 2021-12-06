Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to “Buy”

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Also, rising demand for precision motion control solutions remains a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model continues to contribute well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks.”

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

AME traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,781 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

