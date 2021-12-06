Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

