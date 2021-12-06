ZCore Tops 1-Day Volume of $90.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $118,458.22 and $90.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,578,168 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

