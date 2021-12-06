Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,991,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,674,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.