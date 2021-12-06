Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

Shares of ZM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,234. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.51 and its 200-day moving average is $313.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.65.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

