Zynecoin Market Cap Hits $4.78 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $4.78 million and $144,092.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

