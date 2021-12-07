$0.06 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $46.37 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

