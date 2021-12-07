-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRIDEX by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

