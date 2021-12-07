$0.23 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNEB. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

WNEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 2,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

