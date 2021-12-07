-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

ACER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,846. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

