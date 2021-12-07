$0.31 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Shares of CIO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 2,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,751. The stock has a market cap of $770.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after buying an additional 112,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.