$0.31 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 2,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,751. The stock has a market cap of $770.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after buying an additional 112,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

