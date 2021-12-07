-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,794 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

