$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of ARNC opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

