$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 503,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.66.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

