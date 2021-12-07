$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. TechTarget has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 0.89.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

