$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 170,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,285. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.