$1.26 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.32. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.49.

TFII traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.40. 15,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

