$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 873,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

