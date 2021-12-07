$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 9,533,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

