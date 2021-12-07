$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.40. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after purchasing an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

