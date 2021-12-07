$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $112,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

