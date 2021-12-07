$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 756,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,429. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.