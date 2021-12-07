$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 756,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,429. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

