$149.31 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce sales of $149.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.52 million to $163.10 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $505.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.46. 178,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 136.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.