15,500 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

