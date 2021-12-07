1,622 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

