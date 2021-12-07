16,730 Shares in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.