1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. 1stdibs.Com had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of 1stdibs.Com’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

