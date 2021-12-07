$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMPH. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 329,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KemPharm by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 92,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

