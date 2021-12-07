2,233 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 2,191.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $812,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.