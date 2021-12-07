$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,308. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.74.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

