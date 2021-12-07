269,500 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,298,000. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 3.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

