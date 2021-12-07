$3.90 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce $3.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $12.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

