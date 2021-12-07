3,049 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,740 shares of company stock worth $120,455,635. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

