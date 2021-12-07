37,691 Shares in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Tredegar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tredegar by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tredegar by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

