$386.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $386.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.50 million to $391.27 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.