3,974 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

